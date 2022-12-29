Maha: Woman attacked with chopper in Palghar

A woman was attacked with a chopper allegedly by a man on Thursday in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said.

She was first rushed to Kasa rural hospital in Dahanu taluka in a critical condition and then shifted to a facility in Silvassa, where she is yet to regain consciousness, police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar told PTI.

''The accused has been identified but no arrest has been made. However, we do not have details of the woman. A police team from the district has arrived in Silvassa to get more details,'' he said.

Kasa police station is probing further, Navadkar said.

