Left Menu

Maha: Woman attacked with chopper in Palghar

A woman was attacked with a chopper allegedly by a man on Thursday in Maharashtras Palghar district, a police official said.She was first rushed to Kasa rural hospital in Dahanu taluka in a critical condition and then shifted to a facility in Silvassa, where she is yet to regain consciousness, police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar told PTI.The accused has been identified but no arrest has been made.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 29-12-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 16:14 IST
Maha: Woman attacked with chopper in Palghar
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was attacked with a chopper allegedly by a man on Thursday in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said.

She was first rushed to Kasa rural hospital in Dahanu taluka in a critical condition and then shifted to a facility in Silvassa, where she is yet to regain consciousness, police spokesperson Sachin Navadkar told PTI.

''The accused has been identified but no arrest has been made. However, we do not have details of the woman. A police team from the district has arrived in Silvassa to get more details,'' he said.

Kasa police station is probing further, Navadkar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022