Goa: 12 from two gangs held for stealing phones: loot worth Rs 30 lakh seized
Twelve persons who arrived in Goa to carry out offences during an ongoing electronic dance music EDM festival were arrested for allegedly snatching mobile phones at several places in the northern coastal belt in the state, a police official said on Thursday.A total of 41 mobile phones worth Rs 30 lakh have been recovered from them, Porvorim Deputy Superintendent of Police Vishwesh Karpe said.The probe began after a tourist complained of mobile theft in Calangute.
Twelve persons who arrived in Goa to carry out offences during an ongoing electronic dance music (EDM) festival were arrested for allegedly snatching mobile phones at several places in the northern coastal belt in the state, a police official said on Thursday.
A total of 41 mobile phones worth Rs 30 lakh have been recovered from them, Porvorim Deputy Superintendent of Police Vishwesh Karpe said.
''The probe began after a tourist complained of mobile theft in Calangute. One person was held on the basis of CCTV footage. Further probe revealed two gangs comprising 12 persons have arrived from Maharashtra to steal phones,'' he said.
We have arrested all 12 from Baga and Calangute areas and have also seized two cars used by them to commit offences.
''These two gangs arrived in Goa to carry out such offences during ongoing Sunburn EMD festival and upcoming New Year celebrations in North Goa,'' Karpe said.
