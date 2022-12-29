Left Menu

Maha: Professor on way to Gondia college killed in road accident

PTI | Gondia | Updated: 29-12-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 16:59 IST
Maha: Professor on way to Gondia college killed in road accident
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman college professor was killed after her two-wheeler was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Gondia in Maharashtra, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place near Kapuri Nullah at 10am on Wednesday when she was on her way to her college in Sadak Arjuni, the Sakoli police station official said.

''Reena Mhaske (36) died on the way to hospital. Efforts are on to trace the vehicle that caused the accident and nab the driver,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022