Maha: Six from Rajasthan held for ATM break-in

With the arrest of six persons from Rajasthan, the police on Thursday claimed to have solved the theft of Rs 26 lakh from an ATM at Bhiwandi in Maharashtras Thane district.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-12-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 17:15 IST
With the arrest of six persons from Rajasthan, the police on Thursday claimed to have solved the theft of Rs 26 lakh from an ATM at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district. Unidentified persons had broken into an ATM of HDFC Bank at Purna in Bhiwandi on December 10 and decamped with Rs 26,04,500, said senior police inspector Sachin Gaikwad of Bhiwandi crime branch.

The police found the sticker of the gas cutter used to break the ATM which led to the cracking of the case, he said.

The oxygen cylinder used by the accused, as seen in CCTV footage, is generally used for medicinal purposes, he said, adding that police found that it had been sourced from an NGO in Mumbra which caters to needy patients. One of the cylinders it had supplied had not been returned. Police tracked down the borrower and his questioning led to the arrest of the main accused from Bharatpur in Rajasthan and his associates.

Further probe is underway.

