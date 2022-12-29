Left Menu

IED blast kills villager in J’khand

A 23-year-old man was killed in the explosion of an IED, suspected to have been planted by banned CPI Maoists, in a forest of Jharkhands West Singhbhum district, police said on Thursday.

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 29-12-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 17:40 IST
IED blast kills villager in J’khand
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old man was killed in the explosion of an IED, suspected to have been planted by banned CPI (Maoists), in a forest of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday in the Gitilipi forest when the improvised explosive device went off, leaving Singhrai Purty dead, West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said. Purty, a resident of Chhotakuira village in the Goilkera Police Station area, had gone to the forest to collect firewood. The security personnel recovered the body on Thursday, Shekhar said.

His body was sent to the district headquarters hospital for a post-mortem examination, the SP said. Last month, a 45-year-old man was killed when an IED allegedly planted by banned CPI (Maoists) went off in a forest near Rengrahatu village.

West Singhbhum district police have launched a massive operation in the Kolhan area to weed out Maoists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022