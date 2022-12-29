Left Menu

Delhi LG nod to engage 64 law researchers in commercial courts on contract basis

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 18:23 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved the recommendation of a Delhi High Court panel to engage 64 law researchers in commercial courts on contract basis, officials said on Thursday.

The Delhi government's Law Department had submitted a proposal for the engagement of 64 law researchers in commercial courts in pursuance of the recommendations of the 'Ease of Doing Business' Committee of the high court after approval of the chief justice, they said.

There are 22 commercial courts operational in the city and 42 more will be functional soon. The Niti Aayog had also highlighted the need for staffing these commercial courts with adequately qualified and experienced researchers.

