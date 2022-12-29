Left Menu

No particular signs Russia wants peace in Ukraine - Italy PM

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2022 18:43 IST
There are no particular signs that Russia wants peace in Ukraine, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Thursday, urging continued international backing for Kyiv.

Meloni said holding firm on support for Ukraine was a key precondition for maintaining a balance of power on the battlefield and hence creating the conditions for peace.

Speaking at an end-of-year news conference, Meloni also said she intends to visit the Ukrainian capital before the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion, which began on Feb. 24.

