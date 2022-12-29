Maha: Four held with 15.5 kg ganja in Thane
Four persons have been arrested allegedly with 15.5 kilograms of ganja in Thane city, a police official said on Thursday.Two persons hailing from Madhya Pradesh were held by Crime Branch Unit I on December 27, he said. A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act has been registered, Crime Branch Unit I senior inspector Dilip Patil said.
Two persons hailing from Madhya Pradesh were held by Crime Branch Unit I on December 27, he said. ''They were arrested from Retibunder in Kalwa. Their two associates were held from Kharigaon toll post here and Pimpalgaon in Nashik later. A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered,'' Crime Branch Unit I senior inspector Dilip Patil said.
