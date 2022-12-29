Left Menu

Police investigating death of Russians in Odisha, won't 'jump the gun': MEA spokesperson

The Odisha police are investigating the death of two Russian citizens in the state, Ministry of External Affairs MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday, adding he would not like to jump the gun until the investigation is complete.Two Russian citizens, including a lawmaker, were found dead in a hotel in Odishas Rayagada district.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 19:26 IST
Police investigating death of Russians in Odisha, won't 'jump the gun': MEA spokesperson
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha police are investigating the death of two Russian citizens in the state, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday, adding he would not like to ''jump the gun'' until the investigation is complete.

Two Russian citizens, including a lawmaker, were found dead in a hotel in Odisha's Rayagada district. Pavel Antov (65), a Russian MP and businessman, died after falling from the hotel's third floor on December 24. Vladimir Bidenov, his co-traveller, was also found dead in his room on December 22.

Asked about it, Bagchi said, ''We are aware of this incident. I understand that the Odisha police are looking into the matter as per our laws. I would stop at this point simply because they are looking into it, they are investigating.'' ''It is an unfortunate incident of death.... We need to figure out what are the details. It is a police matter so I don't want to jump the gun,'' he said.

The duo were part of a four-member group, which along with their Delhi-based travel guide, Jitendra Singh, had checked in to the hotel on December 21.

The post-mortem report of the Russian MP indicates that he died of internal injury after a fall, while that of Bidenov points to a heart attack as the cause of death, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022