Left Menu

Gurugram: Woman held hostage, raped for two days

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly held hostage and repeatedly raped by her friend here, police said on Thursday.According to a complaint filed by the woman, the accused, identified as Rasdul, lived as a tenant at the victims house, they said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 29-12-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 20:30 IST
Gurugram: Woman held hostage, raped for two days
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly held hostage and repeatedly raped by her friend here, police said on Thursday.

According to a complaint filed by the woman, the accused, identified as Rasdul, lived as a tenant at the victim's house, they said. The accused and the woman became friends and stayed in touch even after the man shifted to another accommodation, police said citing the complainant.

On December 26, the man took the woman to his room, held her hostage, repeatedly raped her for two days and threatened to kill her, they said.

The victim somehow freed herself and told her family about the ordeal after which they moved to the police, they said.

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code on Wednesday, said inspector Rajender Kumar, SHO of Kherki Daula police station. Efforts are on to nab the accused, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022