Left Menu

Patnaik inaugurates projects worth Rs 313 cr in Angul

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-12-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 29-12-2022 20:33 IST
Patnaik inaugurates projects worth Rs 313 cr in Angul
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated 746 projects worth a total of Rs 313 crore in Angul district.

He also laid the foundation stone for another 795 projects worth Rs 1,492 crore.

Addressing a public meeting in Angul stadium, the chief minister said that loans amounting to Rs 242 crore would be disbursed among women self-help groups (SHGs) under Mission Shakti.

''Angul is a leading district in the field of industries for which Rs 800 crore will be invested,'' he said.

Patnaik said the state cabinet has approved a proposal for two projects worth a total of Rs 358 crore to provide drinking water to residents of 48 gram panchayats in the district.

Two mega drinking water projects will take shape within two years in Angul and Banarpal blocks, benefitting a total of 2.36 lakh people, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

 Global
2
New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Study

New biomarker test can identify Alzheimer's neurodegeneration in blood: Stud...

 United States
3
SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off on human rights

SPECIAL REPORT-As the West backs Nigeria's war on insurgents, it backs off o...

 Nigeria
4
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022