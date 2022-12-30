Left Menu

Maoist killed in gunfight with security forces in J'khand

PTI | Lohardaga | Updated: 30-12-2022 00:53 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 00:53 IST
Maoist killed in gunfight with security forces in J'khand
  • Country:
  • India

A Maoist was killed in a gun-battle with security forces in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district on Thursday, police said.

Another red rebel was arrested during the operation.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of over 18 red rebels led by CPI (Maoist) self-styled 'zonal commander' Ravindra Ganju, who carries a bounty of Rs 15 lakh on his head, in Korbo jungle in Bagru area, a team of Jharkhand Police and CRPF personnel launched an operation on Friday night.

On spotting the security forces, the Maoists opened indiscriminate fire and retaliation from the law enforcers led to an intense gun-battle, during which, the red rebels retreated into dense forests, a senior police officer said.

Security personnel nabbed two Maoists during a massive search operation launched in the forest after the encounter, he said.

One of the nabbed Maoists, identified as self-styled 'sub-zonal commander' Chandrabhan Pahan, was seriously injured and after being administered primary treatment by the doctor of the security forces, he was taken to Sadar Hospital in Lohardaga, where doctors declared him dead.

The other arrested Maoist was identified as Govind Birijia, also a self-styled 'sub-zonal commander'. Both the red rebels carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each on their heads.

Pahan was wanted in over 24 cases, including 16 in Lohardaga, while Birijia was wanted in over two dozen cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's leaky Soyuz ship

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's lea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022