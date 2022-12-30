Peru court upholds 18 months of pre-trial detention for ex-president Castillo
The appeals chamber of Peru's Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the decision to keep former president Pedro Castillo in pre-trial detention for 18 months while he is investigated on charges of rebellion.
Earlier this month, Castillo was voted out of office by lawmakers and then arrested for attempting to illegally dissolve Congress.
