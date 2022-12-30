Left Menu

China c.bank makes biggest weekly short-term cash injection since 2019

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 183 billion yuan ($26.28 billion) through the seven-day reverse repurchase agreements in open market operations on Friday, according to an online statement. The PBOC attributed the liquidity offerings to "maintaining steady year-end liquidity level".

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2022 07:12 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 07:12 IST
China c.bank makes biggest weekly short-term cash injection since 2019

China's central bank stepped up liquidity support this week by making the biggest weekly cash injection through a short-term bond instrument since 2019 to help financial institutions smoothly tide over the end of the year. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected 183 billion yuan ($26.28 billion) through the seven-day reverse repurchase agreements in open market operations on Friday, according to an online statement.

The PBOC attributed the liquidity offerings to "maintaining steady year-end liquidity level". With 2 billion yuan worth of such reverse repos maturing on Friday, the PBOC injected a net 181 billion yuan on the day. And it brought the weekly cash offerings via the liquidity tool to a net 975 billion yuan, the most since January 2019. ($1 = 6.9625 Chinese yuan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022