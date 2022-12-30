Left Menu

Govt officials attacked during anti-encroachment drive in Noida, 4 held

A team of government officials came under attack during an anti-encroachment drive in a floodplain area in Noida, prompting the police to take four suspects into custody, an officer said on Friday.The team of Noida Authority and Revenue Department had visited Sorkha village, under Sector 113 police station limits, on Thursday when the incident took place, the officer said.The team had gone to remove the illegal occupation on the land.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 30-12-2022 11:50 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 11:49 IST
Govt officials attacked during anti-encroachment drive in Noida, 4 held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A team of government officials came under attack during an anti-encroachment drive in a floodplain area in Noida, prompting the police to take four suspects into custody, an officer said on Friday.

The team of Noida Authority and Revenue Department had visited Sorkha village, under Sector 113 police station limits, on Thursday when the incident took place, the officer said.

''The team had gone to remove the illegal occupation on the land. The encroachment was removed and then some people gathered at the site. When the team was returning from the spot, someone hurled a stone because of which the glass of one government vehicle was damaged,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ashutosh Dwivedi said.

An FIR is being lodged against the suspects for causing obstruction in government work and four people have been taken into custody, Dwivedi said.

He said others involved in the incident are also being identified using CCTV footage and other material available and action would be taken against them also.

There was no law and order situation after the incident, the police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022