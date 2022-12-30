Left Menu

Fire damages several buildings in J-K’s Anantnag

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-12-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 16:11 IST
Fire damages several buildings in J-K’s Anantnag
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several buildings, including six residential houses, were damaged in a fire incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday, officials said.

A fire broke out in Mehmam Mohalla, Anantnag, in south Kashmir, in the early hours of Friday, they said.

They said several buildings, including six residential houses, were damaged in the blaze, the cause of which was not known yet.

The flames were brought under control by the Fire and Emergency Services personnel with the help of police and locals, the officials said.

The district administration has approved and disbursed an immediate relief of Rs 25,000 each to the six residential households.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022