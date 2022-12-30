Fire damages several buildings in J-K’s Anantnag

Several buildings, including six residential houses, were damaged in a fire incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday, officials said.

A fire broke out in Mehmam Mohalla, Anantnag, in south Kashmir, in the early hours of Friday, they said.

They said several buildings, including six residential houses, were damaged in the blaze, the cause of which was not known yet.

The flames were brought under control by the Fire and Emergency Services personnel with the help of police and locals, the officials said.

The district administration has approved and disbursed an immediate relief of Rs 25,000 each to the six residential households.

