Left Menu

USAID increases key HIV services to vulnerable populations in Zambia

The USAID Open Doors Project, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health through District Health Offices, used an innovative approach to overcome barriers to accessing HIV services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lusaka | Updated: 30-12-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 17:41 IST
USAID increases key HIV services to vulnerable populations in Zambia
Image Credit: Twitter(@USAID_Digital)
  • Country:
  • Zambia

The U.S. Government, through the USAID Open Doors activity, increased its key HIV services to marginalized, vulnerable, and underserved populations in eight targeted districts over the past six years.

The USAID Open Doors Project, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health through District Health Offices, used an innovative approach to overcome barriers to accessing HIV services. The project reached over 135,000 underserved community members by visiting them in the community, offering peer referrals, utilizing social media, mapping community hotspots where risky behavior is more likely to take place, and providing flexible service hours.

The USAID Open Doors program provided individuals with HIV services including condoms and lubricants, family planning, STI treatment, HIV testing, and linkage to treatment. These services, along with the innovative outreach approach, contributed to Zambia recently exceeding the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) targets for HIV treatment and viral load suppression. Now 98 percent of those who are aware of their HIV status are on treatment, and 96 percent of those on treatment are virally suppressed – meaning HIV is undetectable in the body. Zambia is also on track to reach the goal that 95 percent of all Zambian adults living with HIV are aware of their status. The U.S. Government continues to support the Ministry of Health to achieve this goal and urges everyone to visit their local clinic to determine their status.

In addition to health services, USAID Open Doors also provided economic strengthening activities, such as savings and loans groups, and strengthened the capacity of civil society organizations, district health offices, health facility staff, and members of the community to play active roles in managing the HIV response. Impactful, lasting change is possible when everyone in the chain of service delivery is empowered. The U.S. Government, through USAID, continues to support priority and vulnerable populations through the Controlling HIV Epidemic for Key and Underserved Populations (CHEKUP) activity, which works to ensure that there are no gaps in service delivery.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022