MP: Woman injured after guard's gun goes off accidentally at bank in Indore

A woman was injured after the gun of a security guard fell and accidentally went off at a bank in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at State Bank of India's Sadhna Nagar branch on Thursday evening, an official said. The gun accidentally went off and the bullet hit the woman’s right foot, Aerodrome police station in-charge Sanjay Shukla told PTI.

The bank employees took the injured woman to a private hospital nearby and first aid was administered, he said.

''A case under section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the guard and further probe is underway,'' the official said.

