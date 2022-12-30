Left Menu

Changes in land laws attempt to disempower people of J-K, says Hurriyat Conference

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-12-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 19:02 IST
Changes in land laws attempt to disempower people of J-K, says Hurriyat Conference
  • Country:
  • India

The Hurriyat Conference on Friday expressed concern over the changes in the land laws in Jammu and Kashmir and termed it as an attempt to “disempower” the people of the Union Territory.

In a statement here, the separatist amalgam said the authorities should withdraw “such diktats and not further add to the people's woes”.

“The drastic changes brought to the land laws of J-K by the authorities in the name of ‘reforms’ that end the owner’s right to hold on to properties on lease and plans to outsource these properties afresh online is another attempt to disempower the citizens of J-K and take away their land on which they, by natural principle, have the first right,” it said.

The Hurriyat said it was a “grave issue” as it affects the livelihood of lakhs of people in J-K.

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022