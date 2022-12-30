Changes in land laws attempt to disempower people of J-K, says Hurriyat Conference

The Hurriyat Conference on Friday expressed concern over the changes in the land laws in Jammu and Kashmir and termed it as an attempt to “disempower” the people of the Union Territory.

In a statement here, the separatist amalgam said the authorities should withdraw “such diktats and not further add to the people's woes”.

“The drastic changes brought to the land laws of J-K by the authorities in the name of ‘reforms’ that end the owner’s right to hold on to properties on lease and plans to outsource these properties afresh online is another attempt to disempower the citizens of J-K and take away their land on which they, by natural principle, have the first right,” it said.

The Hurriyat said it was a “grave issue” as it affects the livelihood of lakhs of people in J-K.