Smugglers arrested with 22kg of ganja in UP's Kaushambi
Two smugglers were arrested here on Friday with 22 kg of ganja worth Rs 4 lakh in their possession, a senior police officer said. The two have earlier been in jail under the NDPS Act, he said.
PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 30-12-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 19:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Two smugglers were arrested here on Friday with 22 kg of 'ganja' worth Rs 4 lakh in their possession, a senior police officer said. The accused were identified as Vikas Kesarwani and Karmdeep Pandey, Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said.
The two were going on a motorcycle to deliver the ganja to other small-time peddlers when they were intercepted in the Manjhanpur Police Station area on a tip-off, he said. The two have earlier been in jail under the NDPS Act, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vikas Kesarwani
- Samar Bahadur
- Karmdeep Pandey
- Singh
Advertisement