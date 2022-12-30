Prajjwala Challenge launched to invite ideas, solutions to transform rural economy

With an aim to invite ideas, solutions and actions that can transform rural economy, the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) has launched the Prajjwala Challenge. It is one of the platforms where ideas are invited from individuals, Social Enterprises, Start up, Private Sector, Civil Society, Community Based Organization, Academic Institution, Start-ups, Incubation centres, Investors etc having potential to transform the rural economy.

The Prajjwala Challenge was launched by Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Shri. Shailesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi yesterday. The Mission is looking for ideas and solutions around Innovative Technology Solution, Inclusive Growth, Value Chain Interventions, Enhanced Women Entrepreneurship, Cost effective Solutions, Sustainability, place-based employment, localised models etc. The broad contours fall into following categories:

a. Focus on Women and Marginalized section of community

b. Localised Models

c. Sustainability

d. Cost Effective solutions

e. Multi sectoral ideas and solutions etc

Applications are open from 29th December, 2022 to 31st January, 2023. Shortlisted ideas will be acknowledged by the Mission and will be provided mentorship support from an expert panel and incubation support to scale up. The top 5 ideas will be rewarded with Rs. 2 Lakh each. Applicants can visit the website www.prajjwalachallenge.com and apply.

DAY-NRLM is one of the flagship poverty alleviation programs of the Ministry of Rural Development, which aims at creating efficient and effective institutional platforms of the rural poor, enabling them to increase household income through sustainable livelihoods enhancements and improved access to financial services. The mission focuses for livelihood augmentation through:

The Mission so far has mobilised more than 87 Million women in to the Self Hep Groups and their federations. While much headway has been made in mobilization of women and financial inclusion, deepening, enhancing and expanding Livelihoods intervention ensuring sustainable income is one of the focus of Mission. This requires creating facilitative ecosystem for multiple stakeholders like Government, Civil Society, Community Based Organisation, Industry, Academia, Private Sector, Start Ups etc to come together and work in collaboration with each other for transforming the rural economy and creating life advancement opportunities in Rural India for socio economic prosperity.

Prajjwala Challenge launch ceremony was attended by Shri Charanjit Singh, Additional Secretary (RL), senior officers of the Ministry, key State Mission Directors of State Rural Livelihoods Missions, Start-ups, incubators and NGO representatives.

The Prajjwala Challenge will also be shared in the Manthan portal by the office of Principal Scientific Advisor and in the BIMTECH- Atal Innovation Mission Portal for reaching out to larger number of applicants.

