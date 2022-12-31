Left Menu

Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the German theologian who will be remembered as the first pope in 600 years to resign, has has died, the Vatican announced Saturday. He was 95.A statement from Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said With pain I inform that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died today at 934 in the Mater Ecclesia Monastery in the Vatican.

PTI | Vaticancity | Updated: 31-12-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 15:22 IST
Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the German theologian who will be remembered as the first pope in 600 years to resign, has has died, the Vatican announced Saturday. He was 95.

A statement from Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said: “With pain I inform that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesia Monastery in the Vatican. Further information will be released as soon as possible.”

