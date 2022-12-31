Left Menu

Court upholds 2 years imprisonment for subjecting wife to cruelty

Court upholds 2 years imprisonment for subjecting wife to cruelty
A sessions court here has upheld the order of a magisterial court awarding two years imprisonment to a man for subjecting his wife to cruelty.

The court was hearing an appeal by Kirori Mal, who was sentenced to two years imprisonment by a Mahila court here after being convicted under Section 498 A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code.

There was no evidence on record to disbelieve the wife's testimony, the court said.

Mahila Courts are special courts set up to deal exclusively with cases of offences against women.

"In view of the nature of allegations and the impact of the offence upon respondent no.2 (the wife) as well as upon society, this court finds that the trial court had rightly sentenced the appellant.

''Accordingly, the impugned order on sentence dated January 8, 2019, does not require any interference," Additional Sessions Judge Jagminder Singh said in a recent order.

The judge also said there was no illegality or infirmity in the conviction order, and the magisterial court had "rightly convicted" him.

"The present appeal…is without any merits and same stands dismissed," the judge added.

The court said that the wife in her complaint as well as in the evidence before the court mentioned the incidents of harassment by her husband and family members regarding the demand for dowry.

"In addition to mental torture, she has also been subjected to physical torture and this fact has been corroborated by the medico-legal case (MLC)," the court said.

It said according to the MLC, the wife had suffered multiple injuries and the magisterial court had rightly observed that she was "brutally beaten" by her husband.

Najafgarh police station had registered an FIR against Kirori Mal on the basis of the wife's statement.

