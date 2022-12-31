Two killed in wall collapse in Sikkim

Two workers engaged at an under-construction ropeway site in Sikkim's Pelling area were killed in a wall collapse on Saturday morning, police said.

Three other workers were also injured in the incident but they are stated to be out of danger.

A wall at the construction site collapsed on five workers who hailed from neighbouring West Bengal, a police officer said, adding further investigation is underway.

The deceased have been identified as 30-year-old Rabi Roy and 50-year-old Sudhurum Oraon.

The ropeway is being constructed from Pelling helipad to Sangcholing skywalk and is scheduled to be completed next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)