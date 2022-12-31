Two killed in wall collapse in Sikkim
Two workers engaged at an under-construction ropeway site in Sikkim's Pelling area were killed in a wall collapse on Saturday morning, police said.
Three other workers were also injured in the incident but they are stated to be out of danger.
A wall at the construction site collapsed on five workers who hailed from neighbouring West Bengal, a police officer said, adding further investigation is underway.
The deceased have been identified as 30-year-old Rabi Roy and 50-year-old Sudhurum Oraon.
The ropeway is being constructed from Pelling helipad to Sangcholing skywalk and is scheduled to be completed next year.
