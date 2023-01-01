Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy, in New Year message, predicts victory in 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday predicted victory in the war against Russia next year, saying it would come through hard work rather than miracles, as well as aid from foreign partners. And it will come true not by a miracle but through our work, our struggle, mutual aid and humanity," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2023 01:48 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 01:48 IST
Ukraine's Zelenskiy, in New Year message, predicts victory in 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday predicted victory in the war against Russia next year, saying it would come through hard work rather than miracles, as well as aid from foreign partners. "Today there is only one wish. And it will come true not by a miracle but through our work, our struggle, mutual aid and humanity," he said. "Happy new year! The year of our victory."

Zelenskiy alluded to repeated Russian strikes that have smashed the power-generating system, saying light could be found in everyone, even when there was no electricity. Zelenskiy made the forecast in a short written message to mark the New Year, a modest effort compared to the nine-minute Christmas video he released on Dec 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across China; UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China and more

Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across ...

 Global
2
Delhi: Omicron-driven Covid third wave in early 2022; govt keeps eye on fresh threat

Delhi: Omicron-driven Covid third wave in early 2022; govt keeps eye on fres...

 India
3
Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Oswal

Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Osw...

 India
4
Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog limelight next year

Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog lime...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022