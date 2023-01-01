Left Menu

Coast Guard rescues 12 crew members of sinking vessel in Arabian sea off Gujarat coast

The Indian Coast Guard ICG rescued 12 crew members of a sinking supply vessel in the Arabian sea off the Gujarat coast, it said on Sunday. After a preliminary medical investigation, they were handed over to the owner of the vessel, it said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-01-2023 16:43 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 16:43 IST
Coast Guard rescues 12 crew members of sinking vessel in Arabian sea off Gujarat coast
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued 12 crew members of a sinking supply vessel in the Arabian sea off the Gujarat coast, it said on Sunday. The operation was carried out on Saturday after a distress message was received by the Mumbai-based ICG Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) at around 11 am, a Defence release said.

The Motorised Supply Vessel (MSV) was reported to be heavily flooded and sinking. As it eventually sank, all the 12 Indian crew were taken onboard Motor Tanker (MT) Searanger.

The call was made regarding uncontrolled flooding onboard Indian MSV, 'Nigahen Karam' which was on her passage to Djibouti.

After receiving the call, the MRCC alerted all the vessels operating in the vicinity of the spot and coordinated with MRSC (Maritime Rescue Sub Centre), Porbandar to divert a Motor Tanker (MT) Searanger to provide immediate assistance to the vessel, the release said.

''In addition, the ICG ship 'Sarthak' operating in the area was also diverted and the ICG fast interceptor class of ship C-152 was immediately sailed from Vadinar (in Devbhumi Dwarka district of Gujarat).

''The crew members were transferred from MT Searanger to the ICG ship and brought to Vadinar. After a preliminary medical investigation, they were handed over to the owner of the vessel,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across China; UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China and more

Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across ...

 Global
2
Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Oswal

Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Osw...

 India
3
Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

 Australia
4
Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog limelight next year

Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog lime...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023