Left Menu

Biden, Japan's Kishida expected to meet in Washington as soon as Jan. 13 -source

The meeting between Washington and its key Asian partner in standing up to China's increasing might comes as North Korea's missile tests and calls for a larger nuclear arsenal worry U.S. allies in the region. Kishida plans to discuss Tokyo's new security policy, which saw the unveiling in December of Japan's biggest military build-up since World War Two, Japan's Yomiuri daily newspaper reported last week , citing multiple unidentified Japanese government sources.

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2023 23:46 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 23:46 IST
Biden, Japan's Kishida expected to meet in Washington as soon as Jan. 13 -source

U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are expected to meet in Washington as soon as Jan. 13, a person engaged in the preparations told Reuters on Tuesday. The meeting between Washington and its key Asian partner in standing up to China's increasing might comes as North Korea's missile tests and calls for a larger nuclear arsenal worry U.S. allies in the region.

Kishida plans to discuss Tokyo's new security policy, which saw the unveiling in December of Japan's biggest military build-up since World War Two, Japan's Yomiuri daily newspaper reported last week

, citing multiple unidentified Japanese government sources. The White House declined to comment on any plans for the meeting, which it has not announced. Japan's embassy also declined to confirm dates.

On a visit to Japan in May, Biden applauded Kishida’s determination to strengthen Japanese defense capabilities

. Japan's

$320 billion defense plan includes the purchase of missiles capable of striking China and readying the country for sustained conflict, amid concerns that Russia's Ukraine invasion could embolden China to move against self-ruled Taiwan, a neighbor of Japan.

Japan hosts the Group of 7 nations this year, including a leaders' summit in May in Hiroshima that Biden plans to attend. The club, which also includes the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Canada, has been a focus of Biden's efforts to revitalize U.S. alliances to counter threats from China to Russia and beyond. Japan also took up a two-year term on the U.N. Security Council on Jan. 1 and holds the rotating monthly presidency of the 15-member body for January.

Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Yoshimasa Hayashi told a Reuters NEXT conference last month Japan will use G7 and U.N. leadership roles

to pressure Russia to halt its war in Ukraine. Christopher Johnstone, head of the Japan program at Washington's Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank, said Kishida's visit would reinforce Japan's stature as America's most critical ally in the Indo-Pacific.

He said Kishida would seek Biden’s endorsement of his national security and defense strategies, and in particular support for its acquisition of counterstrike capabilities. "Japan’s defense strategy calls for the introduction of U.S.-made Tomahawk cruise missiles in the near term, but does not specify a timeline. Kishida will look for the president’s support to move quickly," he said.

"They will also focus heavily on 'economic security' issues related to China, including cooperation on export controls for sensitive technologies like semiconductors."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

Samsung might launch Galaxy S23 smartphone with 256 GB base storage

 United States
2
FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

FOCUS-Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident; Soccer-Speaking with referees is like talking to my microwave, says Liverpool's Klopp and more

Sports News Roundup: Rallying-Driver and YouTube star Ken Block dies in snow...

 Global
4
Researchers explore how cornea heals itself after injury gets altered by dry eye disease

Researchers explore how cornea heals itself after injury gets altered by dry...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023