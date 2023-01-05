Left Menu

JPMorgan must face lawsuit by Ray-Ban maker over $272 mln cybertheft

JPMorgan Chase & Co was ordered by a New York judge to face a lawsuit by the French maker of Ray-Ban sunglasses, which said cybercriminals withdrew $272 million from its New York account after the bank ignored "red flags" of suspicious activity. U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman on Wednesday ruled that a Thailand unit of EssilorLuxottica SA can try to prove that JPMorgan violated a New York law governing commercial contracts that requires refunds of unauthorized payment orders.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2023 20:52 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 20:52 IST
JPMorgan must face lawsuit by Ray-Ban maker over $272 mln cybertheft

JPMorgan Chase & Co was ordered by a New York judge to face a lawsuit by the French maker of Ray-Ban sunglasses, which said cybercriminals withdrew $272 million from its New York account after the bank ignored "red flags" of suspicious activity.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman on Wednesday ruled that a Thailand unit of EssilorLuxottica SA can try to prove that JPMorgan violated a New York law governing commercial contracts that requires refunds of unauthorized payment orders. Essilor said warning signs of fraud included transfers being made in whole-dollar amounts and through small banks going to unfamiliar entities associated with coffee, furniture and hair care instead of the optical industry.

The company, based in the Paris suburb of Charenton-le-Pont, has said that it was unable to recover $100 million of the transfers, which were made in the fourth quarter of 2019. Its lawsuit seeks unspecified damages. Liman in a 39-page decision rejected JPMorgan's claim that the Essilor unit had "authorized" the transfers because the bank had received two approvals for each transfer and as a result followed the required security procedures.

The judge also dismissed a breach of contract claim but said Essilor can try to revive it, and dismissed a negligence claim because JPMorgan had no duty outside its account agreement to monitor and prevent overdrafts. JPMorgan declined to comment on Thursday. Essilor and its lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The case is Essilor International SAS et al v. JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 22-03361.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

Taiwan to give cash payouts to citizens in 'New Year blessing'

 Taiwan
2
Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U.S. FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at retail pharmacies and more

Health News Roundup: Walgreens, CVS plan to start offering abortion pills; U...

 Global
3
PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

PSI observatory discovers large volcanic outburst on Jupiter’s moon Io

 Global
4
BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

BYJU's founders planning to raise stake to 40 pc; exploring fundraise

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023