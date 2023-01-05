In night of violence, Mexico arrests Ovidio Guzman, son of capo "El Chapo" - sources

Left Menu

Mexican capo Ovidio Guzman, a son of incarcerated kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, has been arrested by Mexican authorities, four officials familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. News of the capture came after a night of violence in the city of Culiacan in the northern state of Sinaloa, home to the drug cartel of the same name, and one of the world's most powerful narcotics trafficking organizations.

Mexican capo Ovidio Guzman, a son of incarcerated kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, has been arrested by Mexican authorities, four officials familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

News of the capture came after a night of violence in the city of Culiacan in the northern state of Sinaloa, home to the drug cartel of the same name, and one of the world's most powerful narcotics trafficking organizations. Ovidio, who has become a key figure in the Sinaloa Cartel following the arrest of his father, was briefly detained in October 2019 by security forces, but quickly released to avoid violent retribution from his drug gang in an embarrassing setback for Mexican authorities.

On Thursday morning, security forces were busy attempting to contain the reaction of the Guzman family in the area, one of the officials said. The airport in Culiacan was closed and will remain so until 10pm local time, the airport said on Twitter.

Local government urged people to stay indoors and said schools and administrative offices were closed due to the violence. Unverified videos on social media appeared to show heavy gunfire, including from helicopters during the night. Street blockades had also been erected. "We ask the citizens of Culiacan not to leave home due to the blockades that have occurred in different parts of the city," Culiacan Mayor Juan de Dios Gamez wrote on Twitter.

