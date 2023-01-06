Left Menu

Mumbai police ban use, sale of nylon kite strings ahead of Makar Sankranti

06-01-2023
The Mumbai police have banned the use, sale and storage of nylon kite strings or manja for a month to prevent fatalities among people and birds during the upcoming Makar Sankranti festival, an official said on Friday.

In an order issued on Thursday, the police have banned the use of ''nylon manja'' from January 12 to February 10, he said. It is observed that the use of nylon kite strings, made of plastic or other synthetic materials, often results in injuries and in some cases, death among people and birds, the official said.

The nylon strings can also harm the environment, as they are non-biodegradable and can block sewers and pollute water, he said.

As per the order, people found using, selling and storing nylon kite strings will be penalised under section 188 (disobeying order issued by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

