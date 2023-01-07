Thousands protest against rising terrorism in northwest Pakistan

Thousands of tribesmen in Pakistan's northwest took to the streets to protest against rising incidents of terrorism and kidnapping in the country's tribal districts bordering Afghanistan while demanding immediate restoration of peace in the region.

Over 5,000 tribesmen took out a rally on Friday in Wana, the headquarters of the South Waziristan tribal district, against the growing unrest, terrorism, and kidnappings in their areas.

The protest comes amidst rising terrorist attacks in the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces that are believed to have been carried out by the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group based in Afghanistan.

Pushtoon nationalist and leader of Pushtoon Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) Manzoor Pushteen addressed the protesters carrying placards and banners.

The protesters demanded the restoration of peace and harmony in the tribal districts.

All the shops and markets were closed in Wana bazaar as a protest against the surge in unrest in the district.

Pushteen said the fresh wave of unrest has scared traders and investors and they were not ready to run their businesses in the prevailing law and order situation.

He said the tribal youth can take up arms like terrorists if the public order was not improved.

The protesters said it is the responsibility of the government to ensure the protection of the lives and properties of the citizens in the tribal areas.

The government should take measures for the maintenance of peace in the area and the release of hostages from the custody of kidnappers, they said.

The TTP has been blamed for several deadly attacks across Pakistan, including an attack on army headquarters in 2009, assaults on military bases, and the 2008 bombing of the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad.

In 2014, the Pakistani Taliban stormed the Army Public School (APS) in the northwestern city of Peshawar, killing at least 150 people, including 131 students. The attack sent shockwaves across the world, and was widely condemned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)