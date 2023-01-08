Left Menu

Cheque bouncing cases: Thane builder gets two years in jail, fined Rs 5.6 cr

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-01-2023 19:58 IST | Created: 08-01-2023 19:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A builder in Maharashtra's Thane city has got a cumulative jail sentence of two years as well as a total fine of Rs 5.6 crore in two cheque bouncing cases.

The two cases involved dud cheques worth Rs 2.55 crore and Rs 25 lakh, respectively, and the fine imposed is double the amount, an official said.

The order of Metropolitan Magistrate SB Kale was of December 12, though the details of the order were made available on Saturday.

The case was filed by the Thane-based lawyer of the 68-year-old builder after cheques given to the former for legal services bounced, he said.

