Case registered against unidentified persons for unlawful assembly outside UP Police headquarters

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-01-2023 17:00 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 17:00 IST
Case registered against unidentified persons for unlawful assembly outside UP Police headquarters
Police have registered a case against unidentified persons for alleged unlawful assembly following a protest by Samajwadi Party workers outside the Uttar Pradesh Police headquarters here over the arrest of a party leader.

Shailendra Giri, house officer of Sushant Golf City police station, said a case has been registered against unidentified persons under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and section 144 (prohibiting unlawful assembly) of the CrPC.

The case was registered late Sunday night, he added.

Samajwadi Party leader Manish Jagan Agarwal was arrested on Sunday for allegedly making derogatory remarks on social media following a complaint by an office-bearer of the BJP's youth wing that she had been threatened with rape and murder. The complainant was also booked by the police after the Samajwadi Party alleged that she had made objectionable remarks against its MP Dimple Yadav.

Soon after the arrest of Agarwal, who is associated with the SP's social media cell, party chief Akhilesh Yadav and supporters protested at the state police headquarters and demanded his release.

