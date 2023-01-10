Woman, DSP husband held for duping unemployed youths on pretext of providing jobs in police

A senior police official and his wife, who posed as a judge, were arrested on Monday for allegedly duping unemployed youths of lakhs on the pretext of providing them jobs in the police, officials said. Commissioner of Ludhiana police Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that the two have been identified as Deep Kiran (35) and her husband Narpinder Singh (41). Narpinder Singh is posted as the Deputy Superintendent in Mansa Jail, he said. Both are residents of Ludhiana.

After the report was lodged at the local Moti Nagar police station, three uniforms without name plates, one of a female sub-inspector with a name plate have been recovered, he said.

Apart from this, 10 blank police recruitment forms, Rs 1 lakh in cash, a gold chain and a gold ring and two cars have also been recovered from them.

According to the Commissioner of Police, during interrogation, they told the police that they used to collect Rs 8-10 lakhs in each such case. Deep Kiran, who posed as judge, used to promise innocent youths that they will get them jobs.

Sidhu said in all the cases, the connivance and consent of both accused have been found. At present, two of their accomplices Lakhwinder Singh and Sukhdev Singh are absconding and police teams are conducting raids to nab them, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)