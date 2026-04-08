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Navjot Kaur Sidhu Charts New Course with the Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party

Former Punjab MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu has joined the Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party, distancing herself from Congress. She plans to contest the 2027 Punjab assembly elections, proposing policies such as opium cultivation and investments in infrastructure. Her husband, Navjot Singh Sidhu, remains out of politics and uninvolved with the BRP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:00 IST
Navjot Kaur Sidhu Charts New Course with the Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party
  • Country:
  • India

Former Punjab MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu has officially aligned herself with the Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party (BRP), announcing ambitious plans to contest the 2027 assembly elections in Punjab. Sidhu aims to restore the state's erstwhile glory, with strategic proposals ranging from advocacy for opium cultivation to bolstering investment in the region.

Detailing her vision, Sidhu, expelled from Congress two months prior, clarified that her husband, Navjot Singh Sidhu, remains unattached to any political outfit, focusing instead on personal ventures. Despite speculation, she confirmed he holds no affiliation with Congress or any other party.

Appointed as Punjab's in-charge by BRP president Amlan Biswas, Sidhu has garnered support from the Punjabi diaspora in several countries. Her policy roadmap includes innovative approaches to education and agriculture, with a commitment to revitalizing Punjab's socio-economic landscape and promoting sustainable practices such as Ayurveda and waste-to-energy initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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