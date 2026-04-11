Radical Sidhu Leader's Dramatic Arrest in Influencer Murder Case

In a significant development, Punjab Police arrested Amritpal Singh Mehron, the primary suspect involved in the murder case of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, upon his deportation from the Middle East, as disclosed by a top officer.

On Friday, Mehron arrived at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, where he was immediately apprehended before being transported to Bathinda by Punjab Police. There, he faced the court which placed him in police custody for five days, despite his request for a seven-day remand.

Kumari, a well-known Instagram personality under the alias Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, was found dead in an abandoned vehicle in Bathinda after being abducted and murdered last June. Mehron, a follower of radical ideology, fled to UAE post the crime, prompting a lookout circular. His arrest marks a major success for the coordinated effort between the Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell of Punjab Police and central agencies.