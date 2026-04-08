Navjot Kaur Sidhu's Bold Political Move: The Renaissance of Punjab

Former Punjab MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu announced her decision to join the Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party (BRP), setting her sights on the 2027 assembly polls. The ex-Congress leader highlighted her strategy for reviving Punjab's agriculture sector by advocating for opium cultivation, should her party achieve governance in the next elections.

Kaur emphasized receiving backing from Non-Resident Indians across several countries, ensuring robust support for BRP candidates in Punjab's forthcoming electoral battle. With a detailed roadmap, she promises to infuse new investments into Punjab, enhancing sectors such as agriculture and education through knowledgeable leadership and strict oversight by a monitoring committee.

Navjot Singh Sidhu, her husband and former Punjab Congress chief, remains distanced from politics, focusing instead on personal endeavors. Meanwhile, Kaur positions herself as a catalyst for change, determined to transform Punjab back into a prosperous 'golden state' in collaboration with the BRP's established frameworks in other states.

(With inputs from agencies.)