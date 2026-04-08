Navjot Kaur Sidhu's Bold Political Move: The Renaissance of Punjab
Former Punjab MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu has joined the Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party (BRP), aiming to restore Punjab's glory. She plans to contest the 2027 assembly polls and promote opium cultivation if elected. Kaur emphasizes support from NRIs and outlines her vision for agriculture and education reform in the state.
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Former Punjab MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu announced her decision to join the Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party (BRP), setting her sights on the 2027 assembly polls. The ex-Congress leader highlighted her strategy for reviving Punjab's agriculture sector by advocating for opium cultivation, should her party achieve governance in the next elections.
Kaur emphasized receiving backing from Non-Resident Indians across several countries, ensuring robust support for BRP candidates in Punjab's forthcoming electoral battle. With a detailed roadmap, she promises to infuse new investments into Punjab, enhancing sectors such as agriculture and education through knowledgeable leadership and strict oversight by a monitoring committee.
Navjot Singh Sidhu, her husband and former Punjab Congress chief, remains distanced from politics, focusing instead on personal endeavors. Meanwhile, Kaur positions herself as a catalyst for change, determined to transform Punjab back into a prosperous 'golden state' in collaboration with the BRP's established frameworks in other states.
(With inputs from agencies.)