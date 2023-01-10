Minor raped in UP

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in city area here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday and an FIR was registered by the survivor's mother on Monday, SHO, Mahoba, Balram Singh said.

According to the FIR, 21-year-old Sahil allegedly raped the girl.

After medical examination of the rape survivor, Sahil was arrested on Monday and sent to jail after being produced before a court.

