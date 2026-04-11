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Interpol's Pursuit: Sahil Chauhan's Capture and Return to India

Gangster Sahil Chauhan, wanted in multiple criminal cases, was deported from Thailand following an Interpol Red Notice. The CBI, in coordination with Indian authorities, facilitated his return to India. Chauhan, involved in several gangs, had fled abroad using a fake passport and was attempting to renew his father's passport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:56 IST
Interpol's Pursuit: Sahil Chauhan's Capture and Return to India
Sahil Chauhan
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, notorious gangster Sahil Chauhan was deported from Thailand and brought back to India on Saturday. Facing an Interpol Red Notice, Chauhan had been on the run and was wanted in multiple criminal cases across various states.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in conjunction with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs, orchestrated his return from Thailand, where he was apprehended in Bangkok. He arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport before being transferred by Haryana Police's Special Task Force (STF) to their headquarters in Gurugram.

Sahil Chauhan, notorious for his involvement with the Bhuppi Rana and Bambiha gangs, operated across Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh. Having fled India using a fake passport, he was tracked down by Indian authorities during an attempt to renew his father's passport in Thailand, signaling an end to his international escape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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