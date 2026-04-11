Interpol-Caught Outlaw: Sahil Chauhan's Deportation Saga
Sahil Chauhan, a gangster wanted for serious crimes in several states, was deported from Thailand to India by the CBI. His capture was facilitated through Interpol. Chauhan's criminal record includes murder, attempt to murder, and firearms offenses. He had previously operated in Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh.
- Country:
- India
Sahil Chauhan, a notorious gangster wanted across multiple states, has been deported to India from Thailand, according to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Authorities apprehended Chauhan in Bangkok and brought him to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Friday.
Chauhan was sought after for a series of grave criminal activities, including murder, attempt to murder, and dacoity. He was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison for an incident involving rival gangster Monu Rana but fled the country after being granted bail. The Interpol Red Notice for his capture was issued at the request of the Haryana Police.
His long-standing affiliation with the Bhuppi Rana Gang made him one of the most sought-after fugitives by law enforcement. Chauhan primarily operated in Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh areas, escalating regional security concerns. His deportation marks a significant milestone in international police cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sahil Chauhan
- deportation
- Interpol
- CBI
- Thailand
- gangleader
- Haryana
- criminal cases
- fugitive
- red notice
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