Left Menu

SC to hear PIL on Jan 20 against Bihar govt's move to conduct caste survey

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on January 20 a plea against the Bihar governments decision to conduct a caste census in the state.A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha posted the matter for hearing after advocate Barun Kumar Sinha appearing for the petitioner mentioned the matter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2023 11:12 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 11:11 IST
SC to hear PIL on Jan 20 against Bihar govt's move to conduct caste survey
Supreme Court Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on January 20 a plea against the Bihar government's decision to conduct a caste census in the state.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha posted the matter for hearing after advocate Barun Kumar Sinha appearing for the petitioner mentioned the matter. The apex court noted that a similar matter had been posted for hearing on January 20. The top court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to restrain the authorities from conducting the caste survey in the state. The petitioner, Akhilesh Kumar, has sought quashing of the notification dated June 6, 2022 issued by the Bihar government to conduct a caste survey in the state. The plea contended that the subject of the census falls in List 1 of the 7th Schedule of the Constitution and only the Centre has the power to hold the exercise. The PIL has alleged that the notification violated Article 14 of the Constitution which provides for equality before law and equal protection under the law, adding that the notification was illegal, arbitrary, irrational, and unconstitutional.

''If the proclaimed purpose of the caste-based survey is to accommodate the people of State suffering caste persecution, the distinction on the basis of caste and country of origin is irrational and unjustified.

''None of these distinctions correspond with the ostensible purpose of the law,'' the petition said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global
3
Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting women

Indian-origin doctor gets two more life sentences for sexually assaulting wo...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: WHO says coronavirus variant XBB.1.5 may be driving cases; WHO working with China on Lunar New Year COVID risks and more

Health News Roundup: WHO says coronavirus variant XBB.1.5 may be driving cas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023