Three Pakistani nationals arrested in Nepal for abducting compatriot under pretext of offering a lucrative job in Canada

Those arrested from Thamel on Thursday, the commercial neighbour of Kathmandu, include Pakistani nationals Mohamad Rasid, 30, Mohamad Asif, 35, and Mohamad Fida Hussain, 35, police said.According to the police, the trio abducted Mohamad Sami Khan, a Pakistani national, under the pretext of offering him a lucrative job in Canada.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 13-01-2023 22:06 IST | Created: 13-01-2023 22:06 IST
Nepal Police have arrested three Pakistani nationals for abducting a compatriot and holding him for ransom under the pretext of offering a lucrative job in Canada. Those arrested from Thamel on Thursday, the commercial neighbour of Kathmandu, include Pakistani nationals Mohamad Rasid, 30, Mohamad Asif, 35, and Mohamad Fida Hussain, 35, police said.

According to the police, the trio abducted Mohamad Sami Khan, a Pakistani national, under the pretext of offering him a lucrative job in Canada. They brought Khan to Kathmandu from Pakistan, saying it was easy to get a job and an access to Canada from Nepal, police said. They then held Khan as hostage in a hotel in Thamel and called his brother in Pakistan and demanded a ransom of Rs 25 lakh in Nepali currency, they said. After receiving the ransom amount, they left Khan in a taxi in Sinamangal, in Kathmandu on Tuesday, Deputy Superintendent of Police at Kathmandu Valley Criminal Investigation Office said. The trio was arrested on Thursday from their rented accommodation at Budhanilkantha, situated around 10 km north of Kathmandu.

