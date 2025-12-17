Left Menu

Canada Expands Arctic Influence with New Consulates

Canada is strengthening its Arctic presence by opening consulates in Greenland and Anchorage. Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand emphasizes the Arctic's priority amid heightened geopolitical interest from the U.S., Russia, and China. Prime Minister Carney commits to boosting Canada's defense and security in the mineral-rich region.

OTTAWA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Canada is set to bolster its presence in the Arctic region with plans for new consulates in Greenland and Anchorage, Alaska, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has emphasized enhancing the country's military and security capabilities in the mineral-rich Arctic, a region drawing increased interest from the U.S., Russia, and China.

Anand highlighted the Arctic's significance to Canada's foreign policy and addressed geopolitical tensions, reaffirming Canada's sovereignty while advocating for strengthened Arctic resources through NATO.

