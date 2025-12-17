Canada-Israel Diplomatic Fallout Over Parliamentarians' Entry Block

In a diplomatic skirmish, Israel has blocked a Canadian delegation, comprised of six Members of Parliament, from entering the occupied West Bank due to alleged affiliations with a terror-listed organization. The Israeli Embassy in Canada cited links to Islamic Relief Worldwide as the reason for the denial.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand has publicly expressed Canada's objections concerning the treatment of its citizens. Ontario MP Iqra Khalid reported physical confrontations with Israeli officials during the delegation's attempt to visit the region, aiming to engage with displaced Palestinians.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims criticized Israel's actions, drawing attention to concerns over transparency and accountability. Meanwhile, Canada recently recognized a Palestinian state, highlighting a shift in its foreign policy despite U.S. opposition, seeking to foster a peaceful two-state solution.