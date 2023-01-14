Left Menu

Hand grenades found in house of 2 held over links with terror outfits: Delhi Police

Days after two people were arrested over their suspected links with terror organisations, the Delhi Polices Special Cell has recovered two hand grenades from their rented accommodation in Bhalswa Dairy area, officials said on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2023 11:42 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 11:17 IST
Hand grenades found in house of 2 held over links with terror outfits: Delhi Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Days after two people were arrested over their suspected links with terror organisations, the Delhi Police's Special Cell has recovered two hand grenades from their rented accommodation in Bhalswa Dairy area, officials said on Saturday. Traces of human blood were also found at their residence, police said. The accused, Jagjit Singh alias Jagga and Naushad, were arrested by the cell on Thursday over their suspected links with terror organisations and involvement in heinous crimes Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said the accused were produced in court on Friday and sent to 14-day police custody. ''During the investigation, in pursuance of disclosure, both the accused led the police team to their rented accommodation at Shradhanand Colony in Bhalaswa Dairy area from where two hand grenades were recovered," Nalwa said.

She said, "Traces of human blood have also been found by the FSL team.'' The arrest was made ahead of the Republic Day celebration in the national capital. Three pistols and 22 live cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused, police had said. Jagga is suspected to have links with a Canada-based Khalistani terrorist, they had said, adding Naushad had been associated with terror outfit 'Harkat ul-Ansar'. Jagga is a member of the notorious 'Bambiha' gang and has been getting instructions from anti-national elements based abroad. He is a parole jumper in a case of murder in Uttarakhand, police had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
2
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global
4
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023