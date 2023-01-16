Left Menu

Colombia arrests two more suspects in Paraguayan prosecutor's murder

In the latest arrests, brothers Andres Perez and Ramon Perez are accused of arranging the logistics behind the murder, including hiring hitmen, who they planned to pay large sums of money, the prosecutor's office said in a statement. Attorneys for the Perez brothers could not be reached for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2023 05:41 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 05:41 IST
Two more people suspected of participating in the May murder of a Paraguayan prosecutor have been arrested, the Colombian prosecutor's office said on Sunday. Prosecutor Marcelo Pecci, 45, known for fighting organized crime, was shot dead on the island of Baru near the Caribbean city of Cartagena while honeymooning with his wife.

Four people have already been jailed in Colombia for their involvement in his killing, and a man in Venezeula was arrested in December. In the latest arrests, brothers Andres Perez and Ramon Perez are accused of arranging the logistics behind the murder, including hiring hitmen, who they planned to pay large sums of money, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Attorneys for the Perez brothers could not be reached for comment. "These two people, it appears, were the ones who were in charge of the logistics, which made the criminal act possible," Colombian Attorney General Francisco Barbosa told reporters.

Officials seized documents, clothing and a car that had been used during the planning of the murder, the prosecutor's office added in a statement.

