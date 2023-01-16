APM Terminals Pipavav appoints Girish Aggarwal managing director

Private port APM Terminals Pipavav has appointed Girish Aggarwal as the Managing Director of the company from January 1, the company said on Monday.

Prior to taking up the current assignment, Aggarwal was the chief operating officer at the gateway container terminal APM Terminals Mumbai.

A veteran professional with proven track record in strategic planning, business performance, supply chain management, stakeholder management, Aggarwal has worked in leadership roles in multiple industries such as logistics, IT, consultancy services, and FMCG, the private port operator said.

Besides holding an engineering degree and IIM-Bangalore pass out, he has worked in leadership roles with companies such as Unilever India, Ariba (part of SAP), Genpact, and Arvind Group prior to joining Maersk, the company said.

