Cryptocurrency Scam Leaves Mumbai Officer Penniless

A senior immigration officer from Malaysia has fallen victim to a massive cryptocurrency scam, losing close to Rs 79 lakh. The officer, based at the consulate general office in Mumbai, was initially enticed by a WhatsApp group purporting to offer stock trading advice.

With limited experience in the area, the officer was persuaded to invest repeatedly, transferring substantial sums into multiple bank accounts. Although he initially saw returns, his attempts to withdraw profits were thwarted by demands for additional payments.

The officer's complaint has led police to file charges against ten unidentified suspects, as they probe the intricate web of transactions involved. Authorities are actively tracing the flow of funds and working to unmask the fraudsters behind the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)