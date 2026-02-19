Congress Strengthens Its Stand in Mumbai Against Government Actions

The Congress party is set to bolster its organizational base in Mumbai while concentrating on civic issues affecting the residents, stated Ramesh Chennithala, AICC general secretary for Maharashtra, on Thursday. Addressing the media at a meeting of the Mumbai Congress Political Affairs Committee held at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, Chennithala alleged that the ruling BJP-led alliance misused government machinery and resources, along with police and the election system, during the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls on January 15. Despite the intimidation tactics and financial influence employed against opposition candidates, Congress workers persisted in their aim to defend democracy and uphold the Constitution, he further claimed.

The Congress, which contested the civic elections independently to honor the demands of its party workers, managed to secure 24 seats in the 227-member BMC. Congratulating the successful candidates as well as all who participated, Chennithala asserted that the BJP government's actions threatened to suppress opposition voices and undermine the democratic process. He called upon party leaders to enhance organizational outreach throughout Mumbai, complete necessary district-level appointments, and proactively address civic issues affecting local residents.

"The Congress is committed to carrying out agitations and protests to hold the government accountable and to advocate for justice for citizens," Chennithala declared, adding that it is imperative to expand the party's footprint in the city and ensure active engagement with the issues impacting the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)