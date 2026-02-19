Left Menu

Court Upholds Animal Welfare: Mumbai Man's Plea for Horse Dismissed

A Mumbai court dismissed a man's plea for the return of his horse, prioritizing animal welfare. The horse, used in traditional ceremonies, was seized for alleged cruelty. Despite his claim of valid documents and no mistreatment, the court upheld the magistrate's decision to place the horse with an Animal Welfare Board-recognized organization.

Updated: 19-02-2026 17:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent ruling, a Mumbai court emphasized the importance of animal welfare by dismissing a man's claim to retrieve his ceremonial horse, highlighting allegations of animal cruelty. The horse was originally seized following a complaint by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

Despite the man's assertions of possessing valid permits and denying any malfeasance, the court chose to uphold a magistrate's earlier decision to allow the horse to remain under the care of an Animal Welfare Board-approved organization. This decision aligns with ethical treatment mandates and reflects broader legislative rulings against horse-drawn carriages in Mumbai.

The judgment also underscores a critical point regarding the legality and licensing requirements for businesses engaging in traditional ceremonial activities involving animals. As such, the court firmly maintained its stance on safeguarding animal rights over individual business claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

