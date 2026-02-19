Court Upholds Animal Welfare: Mumbai Man's Plea for Horse Dismissed

In a recent ruling, a Mumbai court emphasized the importance of animal welfare by dismissing a man's claim to retrieve his ceremonial horse, highlighting allegations of animal cruelty. The horse was originally seized following a complaint by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

Despite the man's assertions of possessing valid permits and denying any malfeasance, the court chose to uphold a magistrate's earlier decision to allow the horse to remain under the care of an Animal Welfare Board-approved organization. This decision aligns with ethical treatment mandates and reflects broader legislative rulings against horse-drawn carriages in Mumbai.

The judgment also underscores a critical point regarding the legality and licensing requirements for businesses engaging in traditional ceremonial activities involving animals. As such, the court firmly maintained its stance on safeguarding animal rights over individual business claims.

